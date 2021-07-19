Luke Bryan's Family Helps Him Celebrate His Birthday on the Road

✖

Luke Bryan turned 45 years old on Saturday, July 17, and the country star celebrated his birthday on the road with some help from his family. Bryan and his wife, Caroline, documented the day on Instagram, and Caroline started things off with the Bryan family's birthday tradition.

In a video Caroline shared, Bryan could be seen dancing on his tour bus to an energetic birthday song as his family looked on, with Bryan and Caroline's sons, Bo and Tate, and their nephew, Til, joining in. After hugging his family, Bryan bent over and grabbed his knees as someone asked him, "How's it feel to be 45?" "Feels like that," he replied. "Family tradition birthday song….happy 45th Love Bug!" Caroline captioned the clip. "You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back!"

Bryan is currently on the road on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which officially kicked off earlier this month after a pandemic-related delay. He played a show on his birthday in Bristol, Virginia, and got a few surprises while out on stage. In a video on Instagram, the country star was preparing to play an acoustic set for the crowd before a remix of "Happy Birthday" began to play and Bryan was loaded up with gifts, which he described to the crowd as "a lamp, a fire extinguisher and more Jockey underwear, Lay's potato chips," as his family and tour mates arrived on stage.

"Alright, I think y'all need to just sing my a— 'Happy Birthday,'" he said. The American Idol judge then asked his sons, Bo and Tate, whether they wanted to lead the song, a request they both declined. "Y'all don't want to sing 'Happy Birthday' to your dad?!" he exclaimed. "That's horrible. After all I've done for y'all." The song was eventually led by Rocky, who was joined by the crowd to serenade Bryan.

"SURPRISE," his caption read. "@jockey and @twolanebrewing, the two best birthday gifts a man can ask for. Thank y’all for coming out and celebrating with me." Caroline, who was wearing a t-shirt that read "Halfway to 90," also gave fans a look at the family's backstage birthday celebration in another Instagram post, sharing a slideshow of photos and videos of Bryan celebrating with a Jiffy Lube cake and a taco-shaped piñata in the greenroom.

"Thank you @jiffylubelive for making Luke’s 45th so much fun!" she wrote. "And yes, I put Fireball in a piñata. We love you Luke!"