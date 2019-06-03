Luke Bryan Announces New Cities for Farm Tour 2019

Luke Bryan is heading back to rural America for his annual Farm Tour! The “Knockin’ Boots” singer will perform in six small towns for the tour, which will kick off on Sept. 26 in Marshall, Wisconsin.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said in a statement. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”

Bryan’s Farm Tour 2019, now in its eleventh year, will this year head to Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Kansas (for two shows) and Oklahoma.

“We like to just spread ’em around,” Bryan previously explained. “We may lay out of Iowa one year and then go down to Nebraska. We just kind of keep it fun. We did eight shows a year for a long time, and we learned that was a lot of work and I didn’t really sound good on the last – on the eighth, the seventh and eighth show I was pretty tired. So, we just trimmed it back to six, and it makes it fun and fresh and we love the Farm Tour every year.”

Bryan’s Farm Tour is once again sponsored by Bayer, as part of their #HeresToTheFarmer campaign. For every hashtag share, Bayer will donate one meal to a hungry American through Feeding America. To date, almost three million meals have been donated and over $180,000 went to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities.

The 2019 Farm Tour will occur while Bryan is still on his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston serving as his opening acts. No word yet on Bryan’s opening acts for the Farm Tour. See a list of all of his upcoming dates below. More information on all of Bryan’s future shows, including his appearance during CMA Fest, can be found by visiting his website.

Farm Tour 2019 Dates:

Sept. 26: Marshall, Wisconsin, Statz Bros. Farm

Sept. 27: Richland, Michigan, Stafford Farms

Sept. 28: Pleasantville, Ohio, Miller Family Farms

Oct. 3: Louisburg, Kansas, MC Farms

Oct. 4: Douglass, Kansas, Flying B Ranch

Oct. 5: Norman, Oklahoma, Adkins Farm

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer