Luke Bryan Announces Farm Tour 2019 Opening Acts

Luke Bryan just announced the opening acts for his upcoming Farm Tour, and plenty of fans had correct guesses about which singers would set the stage for Bryan. The Georgia native announced that Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will serve as his opening acts for the tour, which kicks off on Sept. 26.

Bryan teased the announcement on social media, sharing just the silhouette of who would be opening the shows for him, with fans quickly guessing Swindell, Tenpenny and the Peach Pickers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan had the idea for the Farm Tour, now in its 11th year, when he realized that many people in rural towns didn’t have access to the same kind of concerts that fans in big cities did.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan previously said about launching the Farm Tour. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”

Bryan definitely has enough on his plate without adding the Farm Tour, but he insists it’s too important of a cause for him to skip.

“Farm Tour is just fun to me, and it’s something that anytime you can start something that starts small and grow it,” said the singer. “We never want to make it this really ginormous thing that we can’t control, but we want to make sure it’s on our terms and we love doing it. And then we want to make sure that the communities that we partner up with from the sheriff’s office to the highway patrol guys to the colleges to the college kids, we want to make sure it’s a positive thingat the end of the day for the communities.

“Therefore, that’s why we do the scholarships and we hope that we leave these places better than we found ’em, and we hope people continue to want us back,” he continued. “And we hope we feel like we’re a positive thing for the local economies for these small towns, which wouldn’t necessarily have 15, 20-thousand people converging on ’em. I hope it’s a positive thing for ’em and not a negative. I enjoy being out there [performing in] the field and playing for the fans.”

Proceeds from the Farm Tour go to awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending local colleges or universities in cities near the tour stops. In addition, Bayer is partnering once again with the Farm Tour, with their #HerestotheFarmer campaign. For every hashtag share, Bayer will donate a meal to a hungry American through Feeding America.

See a complete list of dates below. Tickets are available for both the Farm Tour and Bryan’s current Sunset Repeat Tour by visiting Bryan’s website.

Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2019

9/26Marshall, WIStatz Bros. Farm

9/27Richland, MIStafford Farms

9/28Pleasantville, OHMiller Family Farms

10/3Louisburg, KSMC Farms*

10/4Douglass, KSFlying B Ranch*

10/5Norman, OKAdkins Farm*

*The Peach Pickers do not appear

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer / Coutour