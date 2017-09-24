Luke Bryan Officially Joining ‘American Idol’

Country star Luke Bryan is officially joining the judges panel for American Idol. Sources close to the show confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday.

The “Play It Again” singer has been long-rumored for a spot at the judge’s table.

There’s no official word on how much Bryan will earn for his time, but previous reports claimed producers were aiming to lock down a second judge for $6 million.

Bryan will join Katy Perry on the reboot season of the vocal competition, which is set to air on ABC in spring 2018. Perry is will earn $25 million for her role.

Host Ryan Seacrest will also be returning to the program, which ran for 15 seasons on FOX before ending in 2016.

Lionel Richie, Keith Urban and Charlie Puth were also rumored to be in the running as judges, but Variety‘s report says they are all now not being considered.

Judges need to be settled on in the next few weeks, as the show’s auditions are beginning soon. Producers may decide to stick with three judges for the reboot, as opposed to the four-judge setup used in later seasons.

