It seems the union of Loretta Lynnand Kid Rock is no more, according to the bride. Just days after her faux wedding to her fellow country singer, Lynn took to social media to confirm that the duo's marriage was a joke and that "it didn't last long."

Lynn posted three photos of herself and Kid Rock over the years in a slideshow, letting fans know that they have been friends for years and were simply having a little fun. She wrote in her caption, "Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun! I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke— @kidrock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast."

The country legend continued her tradition of getting creative with her hashtags, sharing a few messages for those who got worked up over the perceived nuptials as well as an apt reference to Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow's hit song "Picture." "#rockon #relaxoutthere #easymediafolks #calmdown #funtimes #whatwillshedonext #its2020soyouneverknow #iputhispictureaway," Lynn concluded.

The Kentucky native originally shared the news of her wedding over the weekend, posting a series of photos from her son Ernest and his wife Crystal's vow renewal ceremony. The snaps included shots of Lynn sitting as Kid Rock held her hand and got down on one knee, and one image featured Lynn wearing a white veil.

"What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend," she told fans. "It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then--my boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now! #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar."

Lynn's granddaughter Tayla wrote on her own Instagram page that her dad and stepmom had set up the joke wedding as a surprise for Lynn and Kid Rock, who officiated the ceremony.

"Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em," Tayla explained. "So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen!"

"They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready," she continued. "We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared."