Loretta Lynn to Make First Public Appearance Since Stroke

Country icon Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke in May, and delayed her upcoming album, Wouldn’t It Be Great until 2018 and canceled the remainder of her 2017 tour dates as a result.

In an interview with WSM Radio’s Nashville Today, Lynn officially confirmed that she will be making her first public appearance since her stroke at the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival, which is held at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, CMT reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m gonna be there. I’m gonna ride in on a motorcycle, [of] course I’m not gonna be driving,” Lynn said. “I’m feeling good. I feel better than I should, really. I’ve taken a lot of time off, and I know everybody’s hollering about me being off so much, but, ya know, I just got lazy, quit singing for a little while.”

The event will include a motorcycle rodeo, moto invitation, bootleg bike racing, stunt riding and live performances, including a performance from Loretta & Friends with an all-star band. A charity motorcycle ride will support the nonprofit Mission 22, which works to eliminate suicide in military veterans.

“We’ve been having motorcycles here forever with the AMA, and all year long thousands of people riding in to camp at the Ranch,” Lynn previously said in a press release, via Taste of Country. “This is what we do here, and I’m so excited for this new one to happen.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com