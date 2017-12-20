WATCH: Kalie Shorr, Lindsay Ell and Kelleigh Bannen Perform Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

When CMT hosted their annual CMT Next Women of Country event this year, there was bound to be at least one or two famous females joining forces on stage. Still, no one was likely prepared for the stunning show opener, which featured Kalie Shorr, Lindsay Ell, and Kelleigh Bannen doing a cover of Taylor Swift‘s mega-hit, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“I did a solo cover and video of the song when it first came out and was later asked to perform it at CMT’s Next Women of Country event,” Shorr told People of the collaboration. “The Next Women franchise is all about creating an environment in Nashville where women support each other, so I called up two of my favorite artists and we figured out this stellar arrangement.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

CMT, appropriately, created a video of the performance, along with behind-the-scenes shots of both the event and the women. But the video took a powerful turn when it ends with a number (1-800-656-HOPE) for help for victims of sexual assault or harassment.

“It became part empowerment anthem and part protest song directed at anyone who has ever discounted, disrespected or harassed a woman.” Shorr added. “We stood united on that stage with three incredibly different sounds, coming together to make a statement at a time when women’s rights are at the forefront of the national conversation. I’ve never seen women support each other as much as they are at this point in history. I guess you could say that’s what the world made us do.”

All three women have big plans for 2018. Shorr will join Sara Evans and RaeLynn on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, while Ell is spending much of the first part of the year on the road, performing songs from her recent Top 5 The Project album, and Bannen works on a new record.