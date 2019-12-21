Look: Carrie Underwood Hard at Work on 2020 Fitness Clothing Designs in Candid Photo

If you’re a fan of Carrie Underwood‘s CALIA collection, get ready for some more fashionable and athletic pieces to come your way incredibly soon, according to the singer herself. On Dec. 20, Underwood gave fans a small sneak peek at her CALIA meeting. In the snap, the “Before He Cheats” singer can be seen checking out various fabrics, likely considering what styles to incorporate into her next batch of sports bras, leggings, and more.

“We;ve been hard at work on next year’s @caliabycarrie collection!” she captioned the photo.

It was only a few weeks ago that Underwood showed off some of the fashionable looks from her most recent CALIA-designed collection. In early December, the singer posted some photos from the CALIA event held in Aspen.

“Aspen was the perfect place to host our @CALIAbyCarrie event yesterday!” she wrote alongside a collage of photos from their event.

Underwood first unveiled her collaboration with CALIA back in 2015. Prior to the collection’s release, the country music star spoke about where her inspiration for the line came from.

“The inspiration for this line came from my desire to have clothes that seamlessly take me from workouts, to errands, to rehearsals, and beyond. As someone who is passionate about health and fitness, I’m excited to offer women a wardrobe that will move with them and encourage them to stay the path of leading an active lifestyle,” she said, per Shape.

In May 2017, Underwood further discussed what it was like to have her own athleisure line in an interview with WWD. During the interview, she related that she kept her own busy, normal lifestyle in mind when designing the pieces.

“I’m your busy mom/friend/wife tying to run around town and get all my chores done and work out,” Underwood said. “[When designing] it was like, ‘What do I want?’ because I am a normal person with just a pretty cool job, so it was fun to come in and be like, ‘I need some place to put my phone when I run.’ I love being able to come in and bring little touches like that. With every collection it gets better.”

Just like she said, each collection is somehow better than the next (even though all of her pieces are undeniably chic). Given that she’s busy preparing for that next collection, fans of CALIA by Carrie Underwood are, no doubt, in for a treat with those new styles.