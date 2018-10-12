Little Big Town Women Praise Their ‘Supportive’ Male Bandmates

Little Big Town’s women, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild, will be honored at next week’s CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, along with Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and more. Although the all-female tribute eliminates their male bandmates, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, the women insist the guys are proud of their accomplishment.

“They have always been supportive, for everything we’ve done in the band, and even when we’ve stepped out to do things on our own,” Schlapman boasted to CMT. “They have always been there to lift us up and cheer us on.

“They’re incredibly strong men and confident in themselves and very happy for this honor and incredibly supportive,” she continued. “If they weren’t, it wouldn’t be the same band. If we didn’t have the support and the bond and the love that we have, we probably wouldn’t still be together.”

Fairchild and Schlapman are proud to be part of the ceremony honoring female artists, even if the gender’s acknowledgement is long overdue.

“It’s time,” Fairchild insisted. “Women’s perspectives, voices and art are needed right now in culture, period. The tide is turning. And it’s turning in a good way. Where people can tell their stories and their truths and live without being afraid of telling that truth. And that’s a beautiful thing.”

Fairchild is married to Westbrook, but she has equal praise for Schlapman’s husband, Stephen Schlapman.

“I think right now we have to speak up for each other and support each other, and we have to say the difficult thing as women,” maintained Fairchild. “And if we don’t do it for each other, who’ s going to do it?

“We are lucky that we’re in a band with strong, beautiful men and that [Kimberly] is married to a strong, beautiful partner,” she continued. “We’re lucky that we have men in our lives that lift us up. It’s time for the girls to raise each other up.”

Other women honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony include Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert. Loretta Lynn will receive the Artist of a Lifetime honor.

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will air live on CMT on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Little Big Town has several dates on the calendar through the end of the year, and will then launch the Canadian run of their Breakers Tour on Feb. 14, with Midland and Ashley McBryde serving as the opening act. Find dates at LittleBigTown.com.

