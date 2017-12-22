Little Big Town Reminisce About Favorite Childhood Christmas Memories

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman might be all grown up with a family of her own, but the married mother of two little girls has one Christmas tradition that remains her favorite.

“It’s happened every year that I can remember that I’ve been alive,” she says. “We would go over to my grandmother’s house and have Christmas over there, and everybody would come home to Mama and Daddy’s house. We’d sit down and Mama hands out everybody a gift, and we act like we don’t what it is, but we do ’cause it’s always Christmas pajamas. So, everybody opens their Christmas pajamas and goes and puts ’em on, and we come back to the living room and we sit around Daddy and he reads ‘The Christmas Story,’ and we tuck ourselves in until Santa comes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bandmate Karen Fairchild celebrates Christmas with food — specifically, sweets — instead of pajamas.

“Christmases at our house usually included making candy with my mother and my grandmother,” Fairchild says. “We did everything from potato candy to chocolate dipped peanut butter and fudge. My mom’s fudge recipe is amazing.”

Little Big Town have a big 2018 planned. The quartet, which also includes Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, will hit the road on their 2018 Breakers Tour next year. The trek, which includes Midland and Kacey Musgraves, will kick off on Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City, Okla. Dates are available on their website.