Listen to Sam Hunt’s New Single, ‘Downtown’s Dead’

Sam Hunt hints he might be done with music, but not quite yet. The Georgia native just released “Downtown’s Dead,” the follow-up to his mega-hit, “Downtown’s Dead.”

The song, which says, “Downtown’s dead without you / Girls walk by and friends say hi / Friday night it might as well be / Just another Tuesday night without you / As long as you’re still in my head / There aint no way that I can paint a ghost town red / Downtown’s dead,” was written by Hunt, along with Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally, Zach Crowell and well-known hip-hop writer, Charlie Handsome.

Much like “Body Like a Back Road,” “Downtown’s Dead” incorporates both the R&B elements Hunt is known for, along with a laid-back country feel. But the innovative singer acknowledges that he might soon focus on other projects besides his music career.

“I’ve grown up a little bit since my first record, and I feel my first record was inspired by an era of my life that really left with something to say and something to sing about,” Hunt tells Yahoo!. “I’ve gotten into some other things outside of music that I really enjoy. Just other interests of mine that have nothing to do with music.

“I don’t know where my career will go from here, but my sole focus hasn’t been on making music all the time like it was in my 20s,” he adds. “I’m not writing as many songs. My interests have changed.”

Hunt still wants to tour, while he works on figuring out what his next step will be.

“I’ve been reading a lot in the past year just trying to educate myself,” Hunt says. “I got married last year, and I’m in my 30s now, and I feel I’m not as educated as I should be. So I’ve been spending a lot of time just reading and informing myself, outside of putting out songs that work on the radio. Just been trying to broaden my horizons.”

“I have a lot of ambitions but I don’t know,” he adds. “I just haven’t really found that inspiration yet. I think it’s just taking the time to find the inspiration while on the road.”

Hunt will play several fairs and festivals over the summer, as well as open for Luke Bryan on Bryan’s What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized Tour. A list of all of Hunt’s upcoming shows is available on his website.

