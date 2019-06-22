Lisa Marie Presley Revealed Throwback Snaps With Son Benjamin Keough Last Summer, and Comments Are Still Rolling In

Last summer, Lisa Marie Presley shared a couple of photos taken with her son, Benjamin Keough, and they continue to get attention from Elvis Presley fans.

Keough, 26, is Presley’s son with her first husband, musician Danny Keough. His older sister is The Girlfriend Experience actress Riley Keough. Unlike Riley though, Keough mostly stays out of the public eye and has no public social media presence. The only time fans get to see him is during his guest appearances on his mother’s Instagram page.

Presley shared the most recent photo of Keough on June 20 when she published a family photo with her four children. Aside from Riley and Keough, she is the mother of 10-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shares with her estranged fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

On June 20, 2018, Presley shared a pair of throwback photos with Keough from 2012. One showed them filming at the legendary Sun Studios, where Elvis recorded his breakthrough hits, for a Good Morning America segment to mark the release of her album Storm & Grace on May 12, 2012.

She also shared a photo taken backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2012.

Although the photos are both seven years old, the posts are still getting comments from fans surprised to see just how much Keough looks like his grandfather.

“He looks so much like ELVIS and you’re just beautiful and look so much like your dad,” one person wrote.

“Ben looks so much like his Grandfather the king. Beautiful picture,” another added.

“Wow there isn’t any denying his heritage. Looks like Elvis with a doo,” another wrote.

“The entire Storm And Grace album is fantastic!! I loved that you named it on behalf of your handsome son Ben who looks alot like his maternal grandfather and whose heart must be just as pure!! Thank you Lisa for sharing these pix with us,” one fan wrote last year.

“Holy heavens!!! Your son looks just like Elvis,” another added.

Keough has stayed out of the public eye, but he did go to the Graceland vigil in August 2017 to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death. Presley posted a photo from that evening on June 20, 2018 as well.

“Such a beautiful moment lisa marie,and beautiful kids love ya,” one fan wrote of the vigil.

“That was an awesome moment… I was standing with the Elvis Country Fan Club – thanks Lisa, it’s beautiful that you are taking part in the vigil – you make it even more special,” another wrote.