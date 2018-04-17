Carrie Underwood Poses With Lindsey Vonn and Her Giant Yellow Dress at ACM Awards

Pushing limits of how much talent can be squeezed into one photo, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn posed with Carrie Underwood at Sunday night’s ACM Awards. The blonde beauties stood arm-in-arm for the camera, with Vonn’s yellow dress taking center stage.

Vonn wore the larger-than-life floor-length gown to present the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, which ultimately went to Miranda Lambert. Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire were also nominated.

Vonn’s dress was the talk of social media during the awards, with many comparing the Olympian to characters like Sesame Street‘s Big Bird or Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Some even wrote that she looked like a “giant Peep.”

But the criticism didn’t seem to bother the 33-year-old as she rubbed elbows with the who’s who of country music. She documented the night on her Instagram story with her sister Karin, dancing to performances from Florida Georgia Line and Alan Jackson.

At one point during the red carpet, Vonn pulled up the skirt of her puffy yellow gown to reveal the white sneakers hidden beneath her dress. But she kept with the glamorous look with a slick topknot and dark eye makeup.

Underwood took the stage during the awards ceremony to perform her new single “Cry Pretty,” her first public performance since suffering a fall in November.

Now almost fully recovered from her injuries, Underwood looked as flawless as ever as she hit the stage to perform her new single, “Cry Pretty.”

She took the stage solo, standing at a microphone wearing a short sparkling mini dress, with glitter under her eyes to mimic the single’s artwork.

As usual, her voice sounded flawless, and her face, after much speculation, looked the same. Blue and pink flashing lights lit the 35-year-old up as she delivered her powerful performance, her blonde hair flowing as she sang and her black and silver dress showing off her famous legs.

An emotional Underwood received a standing ovation from the crowd when she finished the song, with the singer taking in the applause with visible thanks on her face.

Including Female Vocalist of the Year, Underwood was nominated for two awards at tonight’s ceremony and won one, for Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter” with Keith Urban.

Performers for the night also included Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Julia Michaels, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Young and Chris Young.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018 / Contributor