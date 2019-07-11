Lindsay Ell, Tenille Townes, High Valley Nominated for Canadian Country Music Association Awards

Lindsay Ell, Tenille Townes and High Valley are among the nominees for this year’s Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards. Ell and Townes have four nominations each, including one for Female Artist of the Year, while High Valley has one nod.

Ell announced the nominees on live television, unaware that she would be calling her name out so many times.

“Ahhh. Announced [Canadian Country Music Association] noms on [ET Canada] [with] [imalbertabound],” Ell shared on social media. “To find out I got 4 NOMINATIONS!! Thank you so much to the [CCMA] & everyone who voted. Y’all are the reason I get to wave my [Canadian] flag proud around the world. [praying hands emoji]. Honored to be nominated w/so many incredible artists.”

Townes also opened up about her CCMA nods, which are her first ever major awards nominations in her home country.

“This. Is. Crazy.,” Townes wrote, using the heart and crying emojis. “All of these [CCMA awards] nominations mean so much to me and I can’t wait for Calgary in September!!! [CCMA Nom Day]

High Valley received one nod, for Group or Duo of the Year. Townes and Ell are already scheduled to perform during the broadcast, along with reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion.

Ell is also nominated for a CCMA Award for Interactive Artist or Group of the Year, Single of the Year, Video of the Year, the latter two for “Criminal.” Townes is also nominated for Single of the Year, Anthem Entertainment Songwriter(s) of the Year, and Video of the Year, each for “Somebody’s Daughter.”

Ell is hard at work on a new album, the follow-up to her 2017 The Project.

“It’s been really great to debut a couple of new songs,” Ell recently told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m getting in the studio with Dann Huff in a couple weeks. I wanted to work with Dann ever since I moved to Nashville. He’s been one of my guitar-playing and producing idols ever since I got to town. And so the fact that we got to work together on this Brantley song for the first time was a good opportunity to be like, ‘We need to do more together.’

“So I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens,” she added. “But we’ll have some new music out right after this Brantley song, with an album to follow early in the year.”

The CCMA Awards will take place on Sunday, September 8 at 9 p.m. EST/PST from Calgary, AB.

