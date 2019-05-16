Lauren Alaina Denies She is Trying to Have a Baby With New Boyfriend, John Crist

Lauren Alaina just went public about her romance with her new boyfriend, comedian John Crist, but she makes it clear she isn’t ready to start a family with him! After Alaina and Crist opened up about their relationship on The Bobby Bones Show, Alaina is clarifying a comment Crist made, which she insists is untrue.

“John and I just went on The Bobby Bones Show, and somehow in the middle of our conversation, he felt the need,” Alaina began on her Instagram Story, before Crist cut her off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was relevant to the conversation,” he maintained.

“It wasn’t relevant to the conversation!” Alaina continued. “He said that I have a baby names folder in my phone, to try to embarrass me, like I’m trying to have babies with him. Not true.”

“She was like, ‘Everybody has one,’” Crist maintained. “I was like, ‘No, they don’t.’”

“Every girl in the world has one,” Alaina said. “If you are a female, and you want to have babies someday, you have a babies name folder. I’m gonna make a poll. Let’s see. Just wait and see.”

The American Idol alum also explained how Crist knew she had the folder, revealing that it had nothing to do with her current boyfriend.

“The only reason he even knows I have the folder is because I was talking to this lady, and she said her kid’s name,” Alaina recalled. “I said, ‘I love that name. It’s in my baby names folder.’”

Later, Alaina returned to social media to clarify once again that the folder was unrelated to her current relationship status.

“I am laughing because he actually thinks this folder has something to do with him,” she said. “I feel like I’ve probably had a folder since I was like 16, putting names in it, taking names off of it. I don’t even understand why it’s a discussion. I think it’s normal.”

Alaina also took a moment to tell her fans that, while she has been promising a forthcoming announcement, her relationship status is not the news she was promising to deliver.

“Also, this was not the big announcement I was talking about,” Alaina said. “He’s an announcement, for sure, but the announcement is way bigger than this. And just one more thing on the announcement. The announcement got delayed, and I can’t tell you what it is still. I thought we were going to be able to tell you this week, but we can’t.

“So I probably should never have brought it up to start with,” she continued. “I do apologize, because you guys have messaged me every single day about it. But it’s coming. I just don’t know when.”

Alaina ended her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, in January. No word when Alaina began dating Crist.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paul Morigi