Lauren Alaina Cancels Show Due to ‘Family Medical Emergency’

Lauren Alaina has canceled an upcoming performance at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, due to a family medical emergency.

“Due to a family medical emergency, Lauren Alaina will not be performing at this weekend’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam,” a statement reads on social media. “She is grateful to all the fans for the outpouring of love during this time and hopes to see you all soon.”

Although Alaina does not disclose what the family medical emergency is, she did previously reveal that her step-father was battling Stage 4 cancer.

“He is fighting harder than I thought was possible. He is the strongest person I know,” Alaina shared of his battle with melanoma. “Cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care if you’re two or 80 years old. It doesn’t care if you’re a perfectly healthy 47 year old step-father, husband, and grandfather who eats healthily and runs 6 miles a day. It can happen to anyone.”

The American Idol alum also expressed her sympathies to others who were facing something similar.

“To the families and people who have been affected by this horrible disease or any disease, my family has felt the pain you’ve felt for the last four months. We are praying for you,” added Alaina. “We love you, and we are so thankful for all of the love coming our way.”

The engaged singer hinted at dealing with some difficulties when expressing her gratitude for her recent CMA Award nomination for New Artist of the Year.

God always shines some light in a time of darkness. It’s been a tough week for my family, but this brightened everything up a little. Thank you to all the people who made this nomination possible. You know who you are. @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/0yQnuhUxyk — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) August 28, 2018

“God always shines some light in a time of darkness,” Alaina wrote. “It’s been a tough week for my family, but this brightened everything up a little. Thank you to all the people who made this nomination possible. You know who you are.”

Alaina is currently on the road, serving as the opening act for Jason Aldean on his High Noon Neon Tour, and will then join Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch on their Reason to Drink … Another Tour. Her next scheduled concert is on September 6, for Aldean’s annual Concert For the Kids in Macon, Ga. Updates to her schedule will be posted on her website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Paul Morigi