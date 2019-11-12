Lauren Alaina Calls ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Her New Boyfriend Following John Crist Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Lauren Alaina is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, and with a schedule that busy, she isn’t trying to focus on any other relationship. “I went on a breakup two weeks before I came on the show,” Alaina revealed during Monday’s episode of the ABC show. “It’s kind of a crazy time. But being on DWTS has been the perfect recipe for healing my broken heart. This show has been like my new boyfriend. I’m dating DWTS and it’s going great.”

During the show, the country singer performed to The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and she told her partner Gleb Savchenko during her video package that she can really relate to the song’s message at this point in her life.

“It’s all about this girl’s mom telling her, ‘You can’t hurry love, you just have to wait,’” the 25-year-old said. “And I am single for the first time as an adult, so I am not trying to hurry love, I will say that. I’m enjoying it.”

She previously spoke about her relationship status in an October episode of the show, explaining, “Look, I went through a breakup, I think the week before I came out here, and it is still very fresh for me. So, I have no … I have gotten very flattering messages, but I have no interest [in dating].”

The breakup Alaina referenced was with Christian comedian John Crist, who was accused of sexual misconduct last week in a report by Charisma News. Prior to Crist, Alaina was with fiancé Alex Hopkins for six years before the pair announced their split in January.

The Charisma News report saw five women come forward with claims and alleged that “Crist has exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years. The allegations include, but are not limited to, individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk.”

Alaina had originally announced in May that she and Crist had been dating for a few months and revealed in September that they had ended their relationship.

“I mean, there’s, like, no big story,” she said on The Bobby Bones Show. “We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon