Lauren Alaina Announces New EP, 'Getting Over Him'

Lauren Alaina has announced her second project of 2020, sharing that her EP Getting Over Him will be released on Sept. 4. "Music is my lifeline," the 25-year-old said in a statement. "Music literally pulls me out of everything I ever go through [career, heartbreak, family, self-worth, love] and I feel really empowered with this music."

"I feel like this music shows my personal growth and my emotional growth," she continued. "This EP of songs is all about loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me. It's about me being able to get back to that same confident girl I wrote about on Road Less Travelled and to hold on to that confidence. I get to celebrate that with this music, and I am so excited. I can't wait for the fans to hear it."

(Photo: Mercury Nashville)

The EP contains six songs including duets with Jon Pardi and Lukas Graham, and Alaina co-wrote each track on the project. "I've done duets with other people for their projects, but I have never done any for my own," Alaina said. "I've got a duet with Pardi on his album, and then he loved this one ['Getting Over Him']. His energy is so amazing. I can't believe I have a rebound song – but I do."

On Friday, Alaina will release the first song from the project, "Run." "I wrote 'Run' with Ben Johnson and Kennedi," Alaina shared. "We are all running. Constantly. Non-Stop. Even in this quarantine we are all still the busiest we've ever been. Life just keeps going and going and going in unbelievable paces as we try to race ourselves to the next thing. My idea with the song was to refer to examples of all things that run because no matter what your walk of life is, we are all racing to the next thing. We are all trying to get where we are going. We all get our hearts broken. We all have these childhood dreams. We 'run' to make it all happen."

Alaina's last release was her March EP Getting Good, the title track of which is currently climbing the charts. Earlier this month, Alaina released a new version of the song as a duet with Trisha Yearwood.

See the full Getting Over Him tracklisting below:

1. "Run" (Lauren Alaina/Ben Johnson/Kennedi)

2. "If I Was A Beer" (Lauren Alaina/David Garcia/Hardy)

3. "Bar Back" (Lauren Alaina/David Garcia/Hilary Lindsay)

4. "Getting Over Him (duet with Jon Pardi)" (Lauren Alaina/Paul DiGiovanni/Emily Weisband)

5. "See You In Your Hometown" (Lauren Alaina/Ben Johnson/ Kennedi)

6. "What Do You Think Of? (duet with Lukas Graham) "(Lauren Alaina/Johan Carlsson/ Asia Whiteacre)