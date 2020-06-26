Hear Lauren Alaina and Trisha Yearwood Duet on 'Getting Good'

Earlier this week, Lauren Alaina and Trisha Yearwood told fans that they were cooking something up, later revealing that Yearwood had joined Alaina for a new version of the former American Idol contestant's recent single "Getting Good." The song was officially released on Friday along with a lyric video, around seven months after Alaina had released her own official music video for the song.

As she did the original, Alaina begins the track, an encouraging message to focus on where you are and what you have rather than the unknown of the future. Yearwood arrives for the second verse, and the two women harmonize together during the song's chorus before finishing out the rest of the song, their powerful voices blending beautifully. "I never could've imagined that this YEARWOOD give me the opportunity to release a duet with one of my favorite singers of all time," Alaina wrote on Instagram this week when she officially announced the collaboration. "I’m so proud to announce that @trishayearwood and I are releasing a collaboration of my single, Getting Good, this Friday."

"Getting Good" is from Alaina's EP of the same name, which was released in March. She released the title track as a single back in September and supported the project with her That Girl Was Me Tour earlier this year. "I just love the sentiment of this song," Yearwood said in a statement. "We all have these dreams. What you learn, is it’s not the goals that you reach that are the things you’re really going to remember, it’s the journey all along the way. So that lyric – once I learn to grow right where I’m planted, maybe that’s when life starts getting good – that’s the truth. That’s the life lesson.”

"I’m so thankful that I get to share such an important message with one of the most important and impactful voices in my life," Alaina added. "Trisha is a beautiful person inside and out. I’m honored she said yes to this song and to me. I’m learning to grow right where I’m planted, and I’m realizing, life’s already good."

The two artists originally revealed that they had something up their sleeves by sharing a clip of themselves filming an episode of Yearwood's Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. "You know I think I'm getting the hang of this," Alaina said before Yearwood sang, "I think you're getting good - isn't that your song?" The clip ended with a screen that read 6/26, and Yearwood wrote, "Cooking something up with [Lauren Alaina] Hint: it's not in the kitchen." Alaina later shared a second clip in which the pair harmonized on another line from the song before Alaina whispered, "That's the best thing that's ever happened to me."