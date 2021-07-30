Lauren Alaina Announces New Album 'Sitting Pretty on Top of The World'

✖

Lauren Alaina has a new album on the way, sharing with fans on Thursday that her new project, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World, will be released on Sept. 3. "You’ll be ALBUMMED if you miss this," Alania told fans on Instagram, adding that the album has "been a SONG time coming."

This will be the 26-year-old's third studio album, following 2017's Road Less Traveled. Alaina released two EPs in 2020, Getting Good and Getting Over Him, and multiple songs from those projects will appear on Sitting Pretty on Top of the World including "What Do You Think Of?" with Lukas Graham and her duet with Jon Pardi, "Getting Over Him." The new album will also include the version of "Getting Good" Alaina recorded with Trisha Yearwood.

On Friday, July 30, Alaina released a new song from the project, the vulnerable "It Was Me," which she wrote with Hillary Lindsey. "It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever," Alaina said of the album. "It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me. The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past. Taking the Road Less Traveled and ending up Sitting Pretty on Top of the World." See the full track list for Sitting Pretty on Top of the World below and pre-order the album here.

1. It Was Me (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey)

2. If The World Was A Small Town (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

3. Getting Good (featuring Trisha Yearwood) (Emily Weisband)

4. Same Story, Different Saturday Night (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

5. On Top Of The World (Lauren Alaina, Jordan Reynolds, Sasha Sloan)

6. Run (Lauren Alaina, Ben Johnson, Kennedi Lykken)

7. What Do You Think Of? (duet w Lukas Graham) (Lauren Alaina, Jens Carlsson, Asia Whiteacre)

8. I’m Not Sad Anymore (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

9. Getting Over Him (duet w Jon Pardi) (Lauren Alaina, Paul DiGiovanni, Emily Weisband)

10. Good Ole Boy (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

11. When The Party’s Over (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia Corey Crowder)

12. You Ain’t A Cowboy (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Parker Welling)

13. Goodbye Street (Lauren Alaina, Jacob Durrett, Ernest K. Smith)

14. Written In The Bar (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

15. Change My Mind (Lauren Alaina, Cameron Bedell, Seth Ennis)