Lauren Akins Shares Photos of Her ‘Whole Heart’ After Baby Lennon’s Birth

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third child, daughter Lennon Love, on Monday, Feb. 10, officially making them a family of five. Baby Lennon joins big sisters Willa Grace, 4, and Ada James, 2, and judging by the photos Akins shared from the hospital, the new arrival is in good hands.

On Tuesday, Akins posted a pair of photos of her girls, the first showing Willa Grace sitting on a bed and cradling her youngest sister, giving her a kiss on the head as Rhett and Ada James watched from the background. In the second photo, Ada James, who was wearing a coat matching Willa Gray’s, joined her sisters.

“my WHOLE heart,” she captioned the sweet shots.

The proud mom originally announced Lennon’s birth with a series of hospital photos including snaps of herself and Rhett with their newest addition.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face. Lennon Love Akins,” she wrote. “9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. we could not be more in love.”

Rhett shared the same photos on his own page, writing, “Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth.”

“Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!” he continued. “Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

The “Remember You Young” singer and his wife announced in July that they were expecting a third daughter.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett joked at the time. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much [Lauren]. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

