Country Artist Jordan Mitchell Recalls Hiding During Las Vegas Shooting

Country music singer Jordan Mitchell is speaking out about her experience during the Las Vegas shooting.

The “Pretty Good for a Girl” singer played an early set on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Later that evening, a gunman, who has been identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the concertgoers, killing 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

“I was backstage at [Jason] Aldean’s show,” she said during an interview with Taste of Country. “We were all hiding under the main stage. [Mostly] friends of artists who had backstage access. Total mix of that and musicians, crew.”

Mitchell, who moved to Nashville three years ago to pursue a career as a full-time musician, is originally from Las Vegas. She went on to explain how friends embraced one another while silently hiding from the gunfire.

“It was really dark because they cut all the lights but we found we were sitting among friends, like Zoltan, Muscadine Bloodline’s drummer. People were putting their arms around each other and just silently listening. At that point, we couldn’t see anything and had no clue what was happening,” she continued.

Mitchell and her band managed to escape the festival grounds and spent the majority of the night in an airport hanger.

“I’m just thankful my band and I and everyone from Nashville who performed are all unharmed. It could have easily been a very, very different story. Unbelievable,” she said.