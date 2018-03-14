LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster on Being Married: ‘There’s a Freedom in That’

LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster wrote their platinum-selling, chart-topping hit single, “Greatest Love Story,” about his now-wife, Tiffany Trotter. The couple, high school sweethearts, wed in an intimate ceremony in the fall, with Lancaster’s four bandmates serving as groomsmen.

Although Lancaster will spend much of 2018 on the road, with LANCO serving as the opening act on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour, followed by Dierks Bentley’s upcoming Mountain High Tour, the singer-songwriter says the best part of married life is knowing who is waiting for him when he steps off the bus.

“You know who you’re coming home to, you know who’s there,” Lancaster tells People. “And you know you always have that support system.”

Lines like, “So you went off to college and I got a job I was working that 9 to 5 / Dreaming of the days when you were in my arms I’ve never felt so alive / I spent my days working, spent my nights drinking, howling at the moon / Screaming for the days when you were coming back, no couldn’t come to soon,” from “Greatest Love Story,” are at least partly autobiographical for Lancaster, who says their relationship has already stood the test of time.

“We’ve been together for a long time,” he says. “I think for us there’s just a freedom in that because you talk about it [and] you’re building up towards that for years.”

LANCO’s “Greatest Love Story” is the debut single from their freshman Hallelujah Nights album. The group made musical history by becoming the first country band to have a platinum-selling single before the release of the album. Their success and acceptance in country music reminds Lancaster of how far they have already come.

“It’s really cool,” Lancaster recently told PopCulture.com. “I think the most encouraging thing that I’ve realized over the past few months is, it’s just dawned on me that I did write this song before we had a record deal, before we really had anything going for us. And to me that just kind of proves that anybody, no matter where you are out there, if you have a song, if you have a dream — there could be someone right now working a job who is about to get off work and go home tonight, write a song in their apartment, who has nothing going for them, and one day be a number one song. That’s a really incredible and inspiring thing that we’re a part of that.”

