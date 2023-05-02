Watch: Country Metal Duo Lakeview Drops Music Video for Thunderous Blue-Collar Anthem 'Home Team'

Nashville-based country-metal duo Lakeview have just dropped a brand new music video for their song "Home Team," and you can check it out below. The thunderous track is a heavy blue-collar anthem celebrating the dedication of working-class individuals and families. With a fist-pumping chorus you can't help but sing along to, and a Heartland-breakdown so heavy it'll blow your speakers out, "Home Team" deserves a spot in your heavy rotation playlists.

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with the guys of Lakeview, Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy. Both men come from the hardcore punk scene, and now work 9-5 jobs to fuel their "blue-collar country metal" music. "At the end of the day, we don't really care who here, 'the important person here in Nashville,' if they like it or not, because the actual people that listen, buy the music, support you, they're in the middle of Kansas and Arkansas and wherever," Healy told us, then going on to note that they're no different from their audience.

"The real-life people, the real-life folks that are out doing what we're doing. You know what I mean? We still wake up at 5:30 and go out and work a full day... Every single day," he said. "We're hoping that will change at some point. But this is what we write the music for. It's the regular Middle America folks out there that are fighting to survive every single day working their asses off this. That's what Lakeview's for, not to cater to Nashville."

The band also has a lot on the horizon, Denaro explained at the time, saying, "We got more singles coming out. We got a bunch of festivals, a bunch of just our own headlining shows. It's hard being in the genre and being so, I guess left of center." He added, "It is that it hard for us to get those nice opening tour opportunities. We're basically just like... We tested it out in California where we flew all the way out to California, played three shows, and we ended up selling some of them out. People came, it was shocking to us. I was like, 'Oh, people actually want to see us play.'"

Denaro continued, "So we're just basically going to test that throughout the whole country. Hit markets that we've never been to, and just go to your hometown and play a headlining show and, hopefully, people will show up." They also have a few really exciting festival slots lined up, playing alongside some big-name bands and artists. "We got some really cool festivals like 'Tailgates and Tall Boys' where we're playing with Nickelback and which is a dream... and playing with Colt Ford and some other folks like that. I think it's going to be a really, really fun, eventful summer and the rest of the year for us for sure."

Fans can check out more of Lakeview's music by clicking here. The band's official website also offers more info about what they're up to and where they'll be playing soon. Keep it locked to Pop Culture.com for more exciting country music news, reviews, and interviews!