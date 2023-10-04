Hardy Reveals Mental Health Struggle, Cancels Concerts With Lainey Wilson

The "Wait In the Truck" singer said he needs 'a moment to focus on me and to make myself better' after he began struggling with his mental health following his 2022 bus crash.

Country music singer Hardy has canceled two of his upcoming shows with Lainey Wilson to focus on his mental health. The "He Went to Jared" singer, whose real name is Michael Hardy, revealed in a candid Instagram post Tuesday that he is currently in the hospital after he began experiencing panic attacks following his tour bus crash last year.

"I need to be honest with everyone for a second," Hardy began the post. "I've been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year, and over the last two weeks it has taken control of my life. It's caused me to suffer many panic attacks, which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans."

While traveling on the way back from Bristol, Tennessee on Oct. 2, 2022 following a show the previous night, Hardy's tour bus overturned on Interstate 40 West, the musician revealed at the time. Hardy and three others sustained "significant injuries" in the crash and were hospitalized. Although Hardy was discharged by the time he shared news of the crash, eh said he was "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows," adding, "Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

In his Tuesday post, the musician told his fans as he focuses on his mental health, he will "need to cancel the two the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour shows on Oct. 5th and 7th" in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Brandon, Mississippi. Hardy said tickets for the two shows will be refunded from the point of purchase. Hardy – currently in the midst of his headlining the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour, which features Wilson as a special guest – also said he Georgia Rodeo show, which was set to take place on Oct. 6 in Winterville, Georgia, will be pushed to next year on April 12, 2024. The singer said his "plan is to be back and focused on Oct. 12," concluding the message with, "Thank you for understanding, see you soon."

Following Hardy's message, Wilson took to social media to send her fellow country music artist well wishes. On X (formerly Twitter), Wilson wrote, "Bummed we won't see y'all this weekend, Simpsonville, SC & Brandon, MS. Prayin for ya [Hardy]. Feel better soon."