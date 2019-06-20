Lainey Wilson Goes From Camper Trailer to Signed Artist With Broken Bow Records

Rising star Lainey Wilson is readying the release of her freshman album. Produced by renowned music producer Jay Joyce, the 12-track project, released on Broken Bow Records, will reflect on Wilson’s rural upbringing in Baskin, Louisiana, but also her other, often eclectic, musical influences as well.

“I’m sure you can tell from my accent that it is pretty country, but it does have a little bit of a rock edge and just kind of a throwback feel,” Wilson told PopCulture.com. “It’s awesome. I mean I’m partial ’cause it’s mine, but the best way I can explain it, I’ve been using the words ‘fresh but also familiar.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baskin has a population of 300, which means Wilson was in for quite the surprise when she made the move to Music City.

“[It’s] 30 miles south of Monroe,” said Wilson. “So when I moved to Nashville it was a little bit of a culture shock, but country came to town .”

Wilson proved how accustomed she was to the rural lifestyle by spending her first few years in Nashville living out of a camper trailer.

“I hooked up a Flagstaff bumper-pull camper trailer, and I lived in the thing for about three years here in Nashville, and I was known as the Camper Trailer Girl around town for awhile,” Wilson recalled. “At that time I wasn’t really well connected to be honest with you, and it took me a long time to even slightly get my foot in the door, I guess you could say, with people on Music Row and just getting to know songwriters and stuff well.”

Finally, someone at ASCAP took notice of Wilson and put her in their GPS (Guidance from Publishers for Songwriters) program, which is when Wilson saw her career begin to take off.

“That kind of was a stepping stone for me,” said the singer. “I had been touring for years just building my fan base and stuff, but this was an opportunity for me get in there and get to know these songwriters and stuff, and eventually sign a publishing deal with Sony/ATV. About six months after that, I signed a record deal with Broken Bow, and so the past year and a half for me has been pretty wild compared to what it was in the beginning.”

Wilson, who is part of the current class of CMT’s Next Women of Country, is spending much of the next few months on the road, including a series of shows overseas. Find dates at LaineyWilson.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Ed Rode