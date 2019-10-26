Lady Antebellum Show off Their Adorable Children in ‘What I’m Leaving For’ Video

Lady Antebellum just dropped “What I’m Leaving For” from their upcoming Ocean album, using their own adorable children in the video for the reflective tune. The song was written by Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz and Micah Premnath, but resonated strongly with band members Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott.

“I wore out the demo for this song,” Haywood said in a statement about the record. “I immediately related to it. It’s so hard stepping away from your family the way we do, and that song is such a great, beautiful way of articulating what we’re out here doing this for – our families, and those that we love and the fans that love us, too. This song is a beautiful picture of that push and pull of our journey.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lady Antebellum recorded both songs they wrote and outside songs for Ocean, finding a personal connection in all of the tracks on the project, but especially “What I’m Leaving For.”

“We write the majority of our songs, but this record – specifically this song – but then this record as a whole, the outside songs that we got to interpret are just some of my favorites, I think that we’ve ever had the opportunity to record,” Scott shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “This is one of those, because I listened to it and I’m like, ‘This is my life. I was that I was that child because my parents toured there in the tour to Reba [McEntire] for the majority of my childhood, and so I was that little girl and now I’m that mom. I’m that parent.’

“I felt such a true, very present representation of where I am,” she added, “where we are as a band, but with our families.”

“It’s a very relatable song,” added Kelley. “Anyone that leaves – you don’t necessarily have to have a traveling job, but you do feel that pull as a parent. When I hear that song, I think about for military families, how they can really relate to this song. You know what I’m leaving for. I’m doing it all for you.”

Kelley and his wife, Cassie, have one son, Ward, while Haywood and his wife, Kelli, have a son, Cash, and a daughter, Lillie. Scott and her husband, Chris, have three daughters: Eisele and twins Emory and Betsy. All six children, along with the band members’ spouses, appear in the “What I’m Leaving For” video.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring