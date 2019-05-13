Lady Antebellum Announce New Single, ‘What If I Never Get Over You’

Lady Antebellum just announced a brand-new single! The song, “What If I Never Get Over You,” is from an upcoming new album, their first on Big Machine Label Group.

Although neither Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott nor Dave Haywood wrote the single, the song resonated with all of them the first time they heard it, especially Kelley.

“So, ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ is definitely about that feeling – I think right after you break up, there’s that moment that whether you were the one that did the breaking up or got broken up with, that you wonder if you’ll ever find that same connection and love,” Kelley conceded. “And I know I felt like that before. Before I met [my wife] Cassie, I had a longtime girlfriend, and I mean, it was years of feeling that, ‘Am I ever gonna find anyone like her? Was that the one?’

“I think that’s why it is kind of a universal message,” he added, “and that’s what this is about.”

Lady Antebellum teased the song on social media, announcing that it would be released on Friday, May 17.

View this post on Instagram 5/17/19 💛 “What If I Never Get Over You” A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on May 10, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

The song is a bit reminiscent of their previous mega-hit, “Need You Now,” albeit with a fresh, more mature sound and message.

“After ‘Need You Now,’ we needed a little separation from that,” Kelley shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “So, it wasn’t like ‘Oh, that’s the band that does ‘Need You Now; and then it’s like ‘Here’s a second version of it, but it’s not quite as good or here’s a third version of it, but it’s not quite as good as ‘Need You Now.’ I think naturally we had to push ourselves and try different things like ‘Downtown,’ ‘Bartender,’ not to mention to become a live act you need stuff like that.”

While Lady A is happy to return to their earlier sound, their decade of experience still makes it different than what they have released in the past.

“We’re bringing ten-plus more years of life into that process, so it’s familiar,” said Scott. “It feels very familiar and cozy. I know that’s a funny word, but it does. It feels so comfortable, but it’s also fresh because we’re in the middle of talking about what it’s like to be parents of toddlers and my little girl starting Kindergarten. And, you know, we have babies that are keeping us up at night and so all those things that are working their way into the music as well.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond