Lady Antebellum Call Filming ‘Ocean’ Video One of the ‘Most Emotional Days’ Ever

Lady Antebellum just announced the release of their upcoming album, Ocean, as well as the record’s title track. The trio, made up of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, has been teasing the video on social media, which they now reveal filming was one of the most emotional days they have ever experienced as a band.

“Filming the ‘Ocean”‘music video was one of the most emotional days we’ve ever had on set,” Lady A posted on social media. “We hope you like it.”

Lady Antebellum’s upcoming Ocean album marks their first record on Big Machine, after releasing six albums on Capitol Records. The new set of tunes in many ways takes the threesome back to their early days, but with the maturity of seasoned performers.

“There’s this theme of returning to the core of who we are — as writers, vocalists and people that came out in each of these songs,” Haywood said in a statement. “Our time in the studio with Dann [Huff] had an excitement that felt like we were making our first album all over again.”

“It’s such a cinematic and theatrical melody with a message that became the cornerstone of this record for us,” added Scott, discussing the title track. “‘Ocean’ is all of the things that we think and feel when we hear the word. This album is immersed in life stories about barely keeping your head above water all the way to those times that make you feel like everything is smooth sailing.”

Lady Antebellum previously opened up about their next album, which they said would have a lot of deep songs on it, reflecting on their own personal journeys, after the release of project’s first single, “What If I Never Get Over You.”

“There’s a lot of really deep stuff on the record that didn’t feel right to maybe come out of the gates,” Kelley previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I kind of want people to discover that, and you know once they hear the record, and then let that, maybe, show us as a band what we’re going to follow up this single with. Because there’s some fun stuff too in there, there’s a lot of hope, and then there’s a lot of honesty and you know, a little bit of that on this record as well, but I’ve never, ever, in the past really been willing to talk about stuff like that.

“I’d have been like, ‘Nah, no body needs to know our struggles,’” he added. “It’s just natural stuff I think that we all kind of can go through it, and it feels very therapeutic to actually talk about it and put it into a song.”

