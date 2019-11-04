Kip Moore Thought His Plane Was Going to Crash on Recent Flight: ‘It Was Brutal’

Kip Moore travels all over the world performing his music. But one recent travel experience made him more than a little nervous. The 39-year-old recalled a recent harrowing experience during a flight, when he was pretty sure his plane was going to crash.

“I had a travel day from hell today,” Moore told WGNA-FM (via Taste of Country). “It was brutal. It was the first time I ever felt like my plane was going to crash.”

Moore was flying to a show in Albany, New York, when the plane experienced some severe turbulence, leaving Moore – and everyone else on the plane – uneasy.

“It was pretty panicky,” Moore recalled. “People kinda shouting. It was a panicky feeling.”

Unfortunately for the other passengers, Moore was too focused on keeping his own emotions in check to worry about anyone else.

“I was calming myself down,” Moore said. “It was my first time in a situation like that … I’ve flown probably 2000 flights.”

Moore is currently on his headlining Room to Spare Tour, which means he spends way more time traveling than he does in his own home.

“People see the glitz and the glamour side of it, but I’m beat,” the Georgia native said. “Since the beginning of June, I have slept in my bed seven times.”

Moore stays busy most of the time, but he always carves out a few months for himself, to rest and rejuvenate, and take a break from the craziness of his job.

“It’s something that I’ll probably do for the rest of my career is disappear during the winter,” Moore told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve got to get that surfing in and I’ve got to hit that recharge button. As cliché as that sounds, it truly wipes you out all of your mind, body, spirit, everything.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world and I love doing it, but it takes a toll in so many ways mentally on you,” he continued. “So, when I get to get out and surf, it definitely brings me back to center and gets me ready to go again.”

Moore had a recent Top 5 hit with “Last Shot,” from his 2017 Slowheart album. The song was co-written by Moore, and with both the song and video inspired by a dark season in his life, when he lost his father to brain cancer.

“I still have those regrets of not going to see him that one last time,” Moore recounted. “We got to talking about that and how could we make this be a more powerful thing than what you typically thought was going to come in that video.”

