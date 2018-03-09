Kip Moore on Making Music His Career: ‘I Wasn’t Good at Anything Else’

Kip Moore is definitely not a quitter. The singer-songwriter struggled for several years to make ends meet, knowing there wasn’t anything he wanted to do but music.

“I wasn’t good at anything else,” Moore shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “For me, it was knowing that I wasn’t going to be happy doing anything else. That’s what kept my eye on the prize. There was no B plan for me, ever. I had to make it happen. Every day I battled those thoughts, those demons in your head about leaving. It was a battle every single day to keep one foot in front of the other.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moore’s latest album, Slowheart, was released in September. The record includes the No. 1 hit, “More Girls Like You,” marking Moore’s first run to the top of the charts since “Hey Pretty Girl” in 2013. Although the Georgia native is grateful for his success, he tries not to dwell too much on career accolades.

“I think we all live on little small victories,” says Moore. “All those things keep you in the game and keep your spirits up. For me, it was just knowing that I wasn’t going to be happy doing anything other than music … I’m trying to change my way of thinking and just enjoy the success that I’m having at the moment. It’s all part of the ride right now.”

Moore is spending much of the next several months on the road, including headlining a series of shows in Australia and Canada. But if Moore has his way, his career is just beginning.

“I still have these dreams of playing stadiums and winning a GRAMMY one day like anybody else does, but I’m truly trying to live more in the moment and relish things like right here right now,” he explains. “I literally made myself borderline psychopathic, so I’m trying to just change a little bit of my ways and just be happy for the things, the blessings in my life right now.”

A list of all of Moore’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.