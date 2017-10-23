Kip Moore Hits No. 1 With ‘More Girls Like You'

Kip Moore is scoring his fourth No. 1 hit with the emotional single "More Girls Like You." The song, which is from his new album, Slowheart, was released in August and has quickly made its way to the top of the country charts.

The 37-year-old musician took to Twitter on Sunday to thank his fans and everyone around him for making the song a No. 1 hit.

"Thank u country radio, promo team, management, and all the amazing fans for getting More Girls Like You to #1. Very grateful..." he wrote.

Moore also revealed that he wants his songs to be a reflection of his life.

"I wanna always make records that depict where I'm at at that particular place in my life. This is where I'm at in my life now where, I'm still a wildcard. I'm still aloof and I'm still like, might be a little ways away from that, but as I've traveled and I've been around and seen so many different walks of life and so many cultures, and it's this constant thing," Moore told Press Room.

Moore says that there was one phenomenon that he observed that was one of the major inspirations for "More Girls Like You," which was watching fathers with their children.

"I've watched dads being enamored of their daughters and I look forward to that now. I'm a lot more open to that now. So, that's what the song is finding that person that you find so amazing that you hope they turn out like that amazing person does," he said.

"It's just a song that I, as I was writing it down, you know 'I've been living like a wild old mustang/out in Montana fields.' It's like that's just 100 percent to a T, that was the first line I said, where it was like we're all on board; we know where it's going, and the reason why I connect to it is I feel it 100 percent," Moore continued.