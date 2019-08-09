Kid Rock Gets Skewered Online for NSFW Taylor Swift Comments About Being a Democrat

Kid Rock lashed out at Taylor Swift online after the “You Need to Calm Down” singer expressed her support for the democratic party in an interview for Vogue‘s September issue, with Rock making inappropriate and sexist comments directed at Swift’s acting career as a result.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” he tweeted on Friday. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Rock is likely referring to the fact that Swift is appearing in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Cats, which arrives in theaters in December, though she has had roles in multiple films throughout her career. The musician, a noted supporter of Donald Trump, received an onslaught of backlash for his comments, with many people not taking kindly to his words about the pop star.

I’m boycotting Kid Rock’s music because of stupid shit like this. It’s America son, people have the right to pick what party they want to belong too. If you don’t like it leave it. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 9, 2019

Now, is it possible you are dumb as — watch this — a rock — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 9, 2019

We knew it was from you because it’s sexist, ignorant and dripping with jealousy for a more successful musician. You’ve proven just who you are for everyone. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 9, 2019

I’m so mad at Kid Rock that I’m going to go in my attic and find his latest cassette from 1996 and throw it out. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 9, 2019

Literally any rock is better than Kid Rock. Fraggle Rock, Jailhouse Rock, the Rock, Chris Rock, a small rock that flew up from the road and cracked my windshield. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 9, 2019

you seem nice — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 9, 2019

Some people accused Rock of talking about Swift for publicity.

Nah—the oldest move in the book is for racist, irrelevant hack musicians to take social media pot shots at actual talented superstars with moral compasses who are leveraging their fame to help people instead of bowing to a white supremacist President. We see you, tiny. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 9, 2019

Old man jealous of Taylor Swift. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) August 9, 2019

Irrelevant musician hating on Taylor Swift for clout. Oldest move in the book. Good luck boy. – Conny — Conny (@connychiwa_) August 9, 2019

Swift opened up for one of the first times about her views in the interview, revealing that she did not publicly support Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election because she feared doing so might backfire due to her public perception at the time.

“Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women,” she said. “The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

The 29-year-old also spoke about her support for the LGBTQ community, explaining that she was inspired to speak out after her friend Todrick Hall asked her what she would do if her son was gay.

“The fact that he had to ask me…shocked me and made me realize that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough,” she said. “If my son was gay, he’d be gay. I don’t understand the question.”

“If he was thinking that, I can’t imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking,” she continued. “It was kind of devastating to realize that I hadn’t been publicly clear about that.”

