Kid Rock, Gretchen Wilson Appear in Bill Anderson’s ‘Waffle House Christmas’ Video

Kid Rock, Gretchen Wilson, Tanya Tucker and Jeannie Seely are just a few of the artists who star in the video for Bill Anderson’s hysterical holiday single, “Waffle House Christmas.” The song, from his latest Anderson album, touts the benefits of going to Waffle House for a holiday dinner, after their original plans went up in smoke.

“That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Anderson told USA Today of the comedic video. “We just decided to see how crazy we could get with it. Fortunately, we had the blessings of the Waffle House people. They sent one of their executives up for the day. One or two times I think we might have gone over the top, and he said maybe we shouldn’t do that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson was thankful for the opportunity to not only perform in the video, but also to spend the day with one of country music’s living legends.

“I am so grateful that I was asked to be involved in something like this,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’ve been such a fan of Bill Anderson for so long. And I get to hang out with my heroes! I also had a Waffle House uniform in my closet from a television special we did several years ago, so it’s been a lot of fun being part of this music video.”

“This has been an amazing experience!” Seely added. “Bill Anderson is always coming up with great ideas. And corralling me, Tanya, Gretchen and Kid Rock all together for a music video at Waffle House has got to be one of the silliest, most fun things I’ve done in a long time!”

The 81-year-old was thrilled to share the video with several of his close friends.

“The offer of food and fun was all it took to entice Kid Rock, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, Jeannie Seely, Joe Denim and a Waffle House restaurant full of brand new friends to join us for the recent filming of our new video, ‘Waffle House Christmas,’” Anderson said. “We dined on Waffle House staples…’grits and eggs and raisin bread’ along with ‘hash browns covered and smothered’…. and we laughed ourselves silly portraying the take-over of a Waffle House restaurant by a rookie cook and a displaced family on Christmas Day.

“My thanks to everyone involved,” he added. “I just hope you will enjoy watching the madness as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Anderson co-wrote “Waffle House Christmas” with Erin Enderlin, who also appears in the video, along with a skunk. Download the song on iTunes.

Photo courtesy of Adkins Publicity