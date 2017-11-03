Kid Rock Fires Publicist for Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Singer Kid Rock has fired his Nashville publicist amid sexual misconduct allegations, joining a list of stars taking action against sexual harassment in the industry.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Kirt Webster began surfacing on Wednesday, and clients including Randy Travis and Billy Ray Cyrus have left Webster’s firm, Webster Public Relations. In a statement to the music industry newsletter Lefsetz Letter, Kid Rock also confirmed his exit from the firm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Ted’ Actress Claims She Was Drugged and Sexually Assaulted by Producer

“The shocking accusations of sexual assault and mistreatment of others I take dead seriously. I never witnessed or heard about any of this outside that he was probably gay, which I could care less about,” Rock’s statement read, according to Rolling Stone.

“I hope to god this s— he is being accused of is not true as he has been nothing but a good friend to me. But if it comes to light that it is, I will be the first to cut the head off the snake,” Rock added. “Unfortunately, I believe sexual harassment is like cancer. We all know someone affected by it and it has to stop.”

The allegations against Webster were first reported by the Nashville Scene, with former country singer Austin Rick claiming that Webster groped him, among other harassment. Since then, other allegations have been leveled against Webster by former employees.

More: Here’s How Many Women Have Accused Danny Masterson of Sexual Assault

“I trusted him completely, and he wanted to make me a star just long enough to sexually molest and abuse me,” Rick said. “And I remember one time he told me, ‘I want there to be fireworks in your career, but only if there’s fireworks between us.’ And that was like pretty early on in our relationship.”

Webster denied Rick’s allegations via a spokesperson.

Dolly Parton, another client of Webster’s, issued a statement on Twitter Thursday regarding the accusations.

“I’ve worked with Kirt Webster for many years and he has done a wonderful job,” she wrote. “I am hoping that the accusations are not true.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KidRock