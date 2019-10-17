Kid Rock Calls Ashley McBryde the ‘Real Storyteller’ at CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Ashley McBryde took home the CMT Breakout Artist of the Year trophy at a star-studded ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16. McBryde, who sang her new single, “One Night Standards,” was given the honor by her friend, Kid Rock, who called her the “real storyteller” in his heartfelt tribute.

“It’s daunting to tell you the story about this year’s breakout artist, because she is the real storyteller” Kid Rock said from stage. “Her songs are about things that mean something to her: a discouraging high school teacher, or the Bible and gun her father always kept around. I defy you to listen to those songs and not be moved. They take a hold of us. She’s an inspiration to everyone who risked everything to chase the dream that ignites their soul.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I always get weird and cry about this stuff,” McBryde said when it was her turn to take the stage, before thanking several people who have helped her with her career. “Thanks for making it look like I know what I am doing … anytime someone acknowledges how hard you busted your ass – we all busted our ass this year. Thank you for saying we did.”

McBryde co-wrote “One Night Standards” with Nicolette Hayford and Shane McAnally. McBryde and Hayford had the idea for the single several months before they actually sat down to write it with McAnally.

“We had to walk away from it to give it a second to breathe,” McBryde told Nash Country Daily. “When we got back in a room, this time Shane was with us and I joked, ‘You know, hotel rooms . . . they only have one night stand for a reason. They’re one night stand-ers.’ Shane and Nic’s eyes lit up, ‘Did you just say one night standards?’”

“One Night Standards” is the debut single from McBryde’s upcoming sophomore album.

McBryde left the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony and flew to North Dakota to join Miranda Lambert for a series of shows on Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour. Find a list of all of McBryde’s upcoming shows, and download “One Night Standards,” by visiting her website.

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony also honored Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Reba McEntire, who received the Artist of a Lifetime honor. The ceremony will re-air several times on CMT over the weekend, and can also be viewed in its entirety at CMT.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin