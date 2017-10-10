Kenny Rogers to Be Honored With Music City Walk of Fame Star

Kenny Rogers has had an undeniable impact on country music over his decades-long career, and the singer is set to be honored with a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, Taste of Country Nashville reports.

Rogers’ name will be placed on the Walk’s 80th star, and the singer will be honored for his contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Music City.

“Kenny Rogers is one of the best storytellers in country music history, with one of the sweetest and most soulful voices,” Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said in a press release. “I’m so glad he’ll be able to join all the other amazing artists on the Music City Walk of Fame before he retires after nearly 60 years of making beautiful music.”

The ceremony will be held on Oct. 24, one day before Rogers’ star-studded “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers‘ Farewell Concert Celebration” at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The farewell concert will feature some of Rogers’ famous friends including Dolly Parton, The Flaming Lips, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Idina Menzel, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and Wynonna Judd.

“As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with,” Rogers said of the show.

