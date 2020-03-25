Kenny Rogers: Loretta Lynn Calls Him One of the ‘Greatest Male Singers of Our Time’

While the country music community continues to mourn the loss of Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn is speaking out about his passing. Lynn posted a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend, praising him for being one of the best male singers the world has ever heard.

“I was so sad to hear about the death of Kenny Rogers,” Lynn shared on social media. “I have always believed him to be one of the very greatest male singers of our time. Personally, his song ‘Lucille’ was a favorite of mine. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. I love you, Kenny and I’ll miss you.”

Lynn isn’t the only Country Music Hall of Fame member who spoke out about Rogers’ death. Reba McEntire also mourned The Gambler, sharing a sweet message along with a black and white photo of the two together.

“Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain,” McEntire posted. “Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend.”

Lynn likely longs for the days when Rogers was active in the country music scene, especially since she has expressed her distaste for the current state of the genre. Lynn recently spoke out about the present trend, admitting she was far from happy.

“I’m not happy at all,” Lynn said (via PEOPLE). “I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”

“I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame,” she continued. “I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

