Kenny Rogers Dead: Channing Tatum Mourns the Passing of ‘The Gambler’

Hollywood is currently mourning the death of country music legend Kenny Rogers. On Saturday, it was reported that the "Islands In The Stream" singer had died at the age of 81 of natural causes. According to a statement from the Rogers family, he was surrounded by his family when he passed. Now, shortly after the news emerged, many famous figures have spoken out on the topic, including Channing Tatum, who posted a short and simple message about Rogers on his Instagram Story.

On Tatum's Instagram Story, he reposted a message from the Today Show which detailed the news of Rogers' death. The post featured a caption about his passing at the age of 81 alongside an image of the country singer onstage. The NBC program's Instagram specifically highlighted Rogers' hit, "The Gambler," which was released in 1978. In response to the post, Tatum included a short and meaningful message of his own, paying tribute to one of Rogers' greatest hits.

"The gambler himself. Rip Kenny," Tatum wrote on his Instagram Story.

In a statement, the Rogers family detailed some of the biggest moments of the country music icon's career. They also shared that they will be holding a private memorial service for him at this time, with a public memorial to be held at a later date due to coronavirus concerns.

"In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music," their message read. "His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years" are just a handful of Kenny Rogers' songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike."

Rogers previously held a farewell tour that was entitled, "The Gambler's Last Deal," which he originally intended to hold through 2018. But, after completing several dates already, on April 4, 2018, he announced that the rest of the dates on the tour would be canceled, citing health reasons.

"Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges," a statement said at the time. "His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation."

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," Rogers said. "I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on 'The Gambler's Last Deal' tour."

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda, and his five children.