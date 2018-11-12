Kenny Chesney ‘Thrilled’ to Perform at CMA Awards With David Lee Murphy

Kenny Chesney is no stranger to the CMA Awards stage, receiving an astounding 49 nominations and winning a total of nine trophies, including four for Entertainer of the Year. But this week’s ceremony takes on new meaning for Chesney, since he will share the stage with his good friend, David Lee Murphy, to perform their collaboration, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which Murphy included on his recent No Zip Code record, co-produced by Chesney.

“One of the highlights of my year was watching David Lee’s album find an audience and hearing ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ rolling out of people’s car speakers,” Chesney said in a statement. “And hearing the crowd roar every time he walked out on stage at the stadiums this summer … in a world where true originals are so hard to find, there’s only one David Lee Murphy, so beyond being thrilled for everything that’s happened with this song, I’m even happier to be able to sing it with him at the CMAs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song is also nominated for Musical Event of the Year, marking Murphy’s first-ever CMA Awards nomination.

“You know, I’ve always been into writing and singing my songs,” Murphy said. “I just love it. Recording No Zip Code with Kenny and performing with him this summer was fantastic. Being nominated? ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ spoke to so many people. It’ll be an honor to sing it on the CMA Awards.”

Chesney has released more than 60 charting singles, but insists that “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” will always stand out among the rest.

“If there’s ever been a song that captures the moment, this is it,” Chesney maintained. “The world feels so crazy, and it’s easy to get caught up in the news, the opinions, the scary stories. But you can only find your way out when you stay calm, trust yourself to breathe through it and relax into the next right thing. When I heard ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,’ I knew it was special.”

“I’m so proud of my friend for writing, singing and co-producing it,” he added. “I’m happy we’re going to get to sing it together on a night like this.”

Chesney is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, a category he shares with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond