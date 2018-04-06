Kenny Chesney Releases New Single, ‘Get Along’

Kenny Chesney’s latest single, “Get Along” is out Friday, April 6. The song is the debut single from his upcoming new album.

The tune, which says “Get along while we can / Always give love the upper hand / Paint a wall, learn to dance / Call your mom, buy a boat / Drink a beer, sing a song / Make a friend, can’t we all get along,” carries a message that Chesney finds important in today’s times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some days, it’s like the world is just angry, screaming people, all harping on what’s wrong, how other people are awful,” Chesney says of the song, written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ross Copperman. “The more I move around, talking to people, though, the more I know people are seeking the same things, working hard to get by and hoping for the best for their family and friends. It’s simple, but we keep getting driven apart – and made unhappy.

“When I heard this song, beyond how good the rhythm felt, I was amazed how simply they broke all this stuff down,” he continues. “Get along … find the common ground … know the basic stuff is where the joy, the love, the happiness is.”

Chesney is no stranger to releasing songs with substance, including “American Kids” and “Noise.” For Chesney, recording tunes that convey an important message is part of his job as a singer.

“To me, music is what you make it, and I want music that sounds good, but also gives you permission to really live,” Chesney explains. “I think we can get so caught up in expectations, our own and other people’s, and we forget what matters.”

Chesney will kick off his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour on April 21, playing in both stadiums and amphitheaters all over the country.

“Nothing’s like the energy of a stadium show,” Chesney explains. “But there’s also something about the amphitheaters, where the people are all so close. It’s like being with your friends somewhere back home, singing songs and hanging out, and having the best party of the year. For us, it feels like the people are so right there, and the songs are driving the night.

“It’s an experience we know No Shoes Nation loves and misses when we don’t do it, so this year, we’re going to make sure there are plenty of opportunities to see us under the pavilion or out on the lawn.”

A list of all of Chesney’s upcoming shows can be found on his website. Download “Get Along” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Kenny Chesney