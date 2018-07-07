Kenny Chesney Explains Why the Message in ‘Get Along’ Is Important to Him

Kenny Chesney’s current single, “Get Along,” has a message – perhaps the most important message – that Chesney wants to share with his fans. The song, written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, is one of the Tennessee native’s favorite songs to perform during his Trip Around the Sun Tour.

“It fits in our show perfectly, but it also fits our audience,” Chesney tells ABC News Radio. “And I think it’s a message that’s really important, you know, because there’s a lot of negativity that’s thrown at us every single day.”

“If you watch enough news on TV,” he continues, “or if you listen to … talk radio or if you spend more than five minutes on social media, you’re gonna drown in negativity.”

Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour marks his first tour in two years, since his Spread the Love Tour in 2016. The 50-year-old took last year off to focus on what he wants to share with his fans, which is coming out on his current trek.

“I like to think that what we do out there every summer and what we present at our live show, is the antithesis to that,” he explains of his desire to combat negativity. “I think that it’s completely different.”

It’s that need to share positivity with his fans that made him want to release “Get Along.”

“That’s why I felt like the song ‘Get Along’ was perfect medicine for everything that’s thrown at us every day,” Chesney notes. “Because it’s about having compassion and empathy and taking negative energy and turning it into positive energy. And that’s why I love this song so much.”

“Get Along” is the debut single from Chesney’s upcoming Songs for the Saints album, an 11-track project that gives fans a glimpse of both his year off the road, and the inspiration he gleaned from watching those in the Caribbean islands – where Chesney lives – recover from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“So much has happened since I went off the road in 2016,” Chesney says of the new set of tunes. “And all of it, in one way or another, has ended up on this record. It’s special to me because of what it says – to me, and for me – about life, the world around us, how fragile it all can be and about somehow still finding the best parts of you, and moving towards them.”

Proceeds from Songs for the Saints will go to Chesney’s Love for Love City Foundation, which is helping aid in the recovery efforts. Pre-order the album at KennyChesney.com.

Photo Credit: EB Media PR/Allister Ann