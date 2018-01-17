Kenny Chesney Leaves Sony Music for Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney has a new label home. The singer-songwriter announces he has left his former label, Sony Music, and moved to Warner Music Nashville, home to artists like Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Chris Janson and more.

“It is a big deal to change labels,” Chesney shares in a press release. “But when you hear [Warner Music Group CEO] Max [Lousada], Espo [Warner Music Nashville Chairman and CEO John Esposito], and [Senior VP of A&R] Cris Lacy talk about music, about what it means and does, when you hear that passion, you can’t help but get fired up. To me, music is only complete when it gets to the fans and becomes part of their lives. The people at Warner understand my commitment to that idea, and they’re just as committed to those ideals as I am.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kenny Chesney embodies the relentless pursuit of artistic freedom and expression,” Esposito says. “An unapologetic free spirit, he has built a career on perseverance, drive, innovation, and most especially, great songs. Everything he does is inspired. It is with deep respect and honor that we welcome Kenny to Warner Music Nashville. We couldn’t be more excited to work with him and his team.”

Chesney joined Sony Music in 1995, releasing All I Need to Know, which included the hit single,”Fall in Love” and the title track. Since 2008, Chesney’s albums, including his recent Cosmic Hallelujah, have been released in partnership with his own Blue Chair company.

The Tennessee native has had an impressive 30 No. 1 singles throughout his career, which has spanned more than two decades so far, including his recent “Setting the World on Fire,” a collaboration with Pink, and “All the Party Girls,” both from Cosmic Hallelujah.

Chesney will hit the road on April 21 for his Trip Around the Sun Tour, with Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion serving as his opening acts. Dates and venue information can be found on his website.