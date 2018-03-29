Kenny Chesney Calls Island Living an ‘Authentic Part’ of His Life

Kenny Chesney hasn’t been shy about proclaiming his love of island life. The 50-year-old has had a home in the Caribbean for years, named his fan club No Shoes Nation in honor of the laid-back lifestyle he finds living on the water, and released the holiday album, All I Want For Christmas is a Real Good Tan.

Still, the idea that the Tennessee native spends all his days floating on a raft with a drink in his hand are, unfortunately, not accurate.

“I think it is very much an authentic part of my life,” Chesney admitted on The Bobby Bones Show of his love of the islands. “[It’s] a huge part of my music and my creative spirit and my soul. But I’m not there as much as people think I am. I work really hard and I’m on the bus a lot.”

Chesney has spent plenty of the last couple decades on the road, especially early in his career. To recover from his taxing schedule, Chesney realized he found more solace in the islands than he did in Music City.

“From 2000 to 2008, I was literally so busy on the road and then I would leave the tour and then I would go south,” explains the singer. “So, there were two or three years where I was never even in Nashville really, just for a couple of days. I would literally pack to come home because I was either there or I was on the road.”

Chesney is hitting the road on his Trip Around the Sun Tour, so his prep for being on tour has already begun.

“Before I go on the road, I don’t have any alcohol,” reveals Chesney. “I don’t eat carbohydrates after 5:00. I’m so healthy preparing to go on the road, just to get in shape. It takes a lot of work to get in them show jeans.”

Chesney focuses on his diet and exercise year-round, but amps it up in the weeks leading up to opening night.

“I’ve had the same trainer for 17 years. His name’s Daniel, and Daniel and I have been working together for forever,” says Chesney. “But this is the time of the year where I don’t like him very much. It’s really tough. And for me to go up there and get in shape to do what I do on stage, especially in the stadium environment, I have to work really hard. It’s one thing to be in every day shape. But to get up there and run around, and then on top of that, sing, you’ve got to be in pretty good cardiovascular shape.”

Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour will kick off on April 21 in Tampa, Fla. A list of all of upcoming shows can be found on his website.

