Kelsea Ballerini Wants to Adopt Reba McEntire as Her Aunt

Kelsea Ballerini grew up idolizing Reba McEntire, but she likely never imagined that she would become friends with the country music icon. But after performing with McEntire on the CMA Awards two years ago, when they joined forces to sing Ballerini’s song, “Legends,” the two became friendly. Still, it wasn’t until recently when Ballerini realized how close the bond between them had become, with the 26-year-old revealing she now wants to adopt McEntire as her aunt!

“That’s when I got to know Reba,” Ballerini recalled to PopCulture.com and other media, speaking of their initial performance. “We gave each other our numbers at that point, but I was like, I’m never going to text Reba. That’s out of bounds. But I was on a flight with her recently to L.A., and she texted me after the flight because I didn’t see her on the way out. She was like, ‘Hey, it was so good to see you honey. Good luck with your trip to Australia. Hope you travel safely.’

“I was like, ‘Thank you Reba. So good to see you,’” she continued. “Then I get to Australia and I land to a text from Reba saying, ‘Just checking in, making sure you landed safe.’ I was like, ‘Can I adopt you as my aunt? Can you be my aunt Reba please?’ I just could have died. I thought it was so kind that she even thought, that it even entered her brain that I was traveling that far.”

Ballerini is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards, a category she shares with Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood. More than her nomination, Ballerini is excited to be part of an evening celebrating women, with Underwood hosting the show, along with support from both McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“I think it’s awesome,” Ballerini boasted. “You can’t have three bigger bolder personalities. It’s going to be just a ton of girl power on stage.”

Ballerini, who says she is also proud and honored to support the Country Music Association, is already looking forward to the event, whether or not she gets to take the stage.

“I have not thought about what I’m wearing yet,” conceded the singer. “I will get there. I’m excited. I am super involved in CMAs. I got to co-host CMA Fest the last three summers with Thomas [Rhett], and I’m super-involved in their music education stuff that they do. And so, just to be there and to be in those first few rows representing country music is a big deal. To be nominated in that category is a big deal. I’d love to perform; I don’t know that yet.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Davis