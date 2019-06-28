Kelsea Ballerini Shares Hilarious Dishwasher Mishap: ‘Now I Know’

Kelsea Ballerini just shared a household mishap on social media, revealing she learned a lesson about using her dishwasher, albeit the hard way. After running out of the normal pods she used for her dishwasher, she resorted to regular dishwashing detergent, with unfortunate – but hilarious – results.

“I’m out of dishwasher pods, so I used dish soap, in my dishwasher, because I didn’t know that that was something that you don’t do,” Ballerini shared in an Instagram Story, showing a photo of soap leaking out of the dishwasher. Well, now I do. Now I know.”

The “Miss Me More” singer shared another photo, captioning the photo as if her dog said, “She made a mistake, folks.”

Ballerini still has plenty of reasons to be happy, including her recent No. 1 hit with “Miss Me More,” from her sophomore Unapologetically album.

“Whether it’s a partner, friend, colleague, situation, or chapter of life, sometimes we lose a piece of ourselves to someone,” Ballerini said of the song. “This song is all about choosing to spend our energy in a way that lets us be the best version of ourselves for the right people – when they come along. I’m so proud that this song and message got the megaphone of country radio. Thank you so much for this No. 1!”

Ballerini is already hard at work on her next set of tunes. After wrapping up her Miss Me More Tour, Ballerini is playing fairs and festivals this summer while she finishes the record.

“I’m writing for the next few months and then we’ll finish it up,” Ballerini told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m excited. I feel like I’ve never had the amount of time I have now to get in the studio and play around and focus and try new things. It’s always kind of been crunch time. So I’m excited to have the freedom and the space to just play with this music.”

The 25-year-old, who released Unapologetically in 2017, reveals her third studio record is almost ready to be shared with the world.

“It’s in mixing right now, and I’m really excited about it,” she told PopCulture.com and other media. “So that’ll be a few months from now down the road. I’m taking a beat to kind of make sure that I have the rest of the music ready, but that’s coming down the road.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin