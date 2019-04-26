Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Taylor Swift’s New ‘ME!’ Single

Kelsea Ballerini is reacting to Taylor Swift’s energetic new “ME!” single. The song, which is a collaboration between Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, was released at midnight on Friday, April 26, with Ballerini among the first to chime in.

Spelling is fun. Taylor is a butterfly. Goodnight. 🦋💕✨🥂🙌🏼 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 26, 2019

“Spelling is fun. Taylor is a butterfly. Goodnight,” Ballerini tweeted, along with a series of emojis, including a butterfly, hearts, champagne glasses and the raised hands.

The butterfly refers to the snake, present in her Reputation album, into butterflies, perhaps signifying a new era for the country star turned pop queen. But regardless of what genre Swift is in, she will always have the respect and admiration of Ballerini.

“I remember watching specifically Taylor, and being like, ‘I gotta play guitar because she plays guitar,’” Ballerini told CMT. “When people say, ‘I learned how to play my guitar,’ or ‘I just wrote my first song,’ at a meet-and-greet, that really matters to me.”

Ballerini also praised Swift for who she is off stage, especially when Swift used her voice to endorse a candidate, namely Phil Bredesen, in Tennessee running for the U.S. Senate.

“I think it’s important to use your platform for whatever you feel is important,” Ballerini told Billboard. “I think it’s really cool that she did that, and that’s what she feels is important, because she has a big ol’ platform, so it’s awesome.”

Ballerini is on her own headlining Miss Me More Tour, where she likely took notes from the way Swift performs, since Ballerini admitted she was a big fan of Swift’s live performances as well.

“Happy tour kickoff to my friend that is equally as inviting, warm, and entertaining drinking wine on the couch as she is on stage,” Ballerini posted on social media, along with a photo of the two drinking wine together, prior to the start of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour. “That being said, I can’t wait to come fangirl and get inspired. Potentially with a sign. Potentially also with some kind of snake apparel. Go get em, sister.”

Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour, which includes Brett Young and Brandon Ratcliff serving as her opening acts, kicked off on April 11 and has already sold out several shows. After enjoying a few days of rest with her husband, Morgan Evans, Ballerini will play in Florida and Georgia this weekend. Find dates at KelseaBallerini.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer/LP5