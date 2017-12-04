Kelsea Ballerini Shares Honeymoon Snap With Morgan Evans

Country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans officially tied the knot on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the pair is currently enjoying a tropical honeymoon before they head back home to celebrate the holidays.

On Sunday, Ballerini shared a photo of a sandy beach, with only her and Evans’ legs in view as they took in the water in front of them. The couple cozied up in front of a fire pit surrounded by rose petals, a tiki torch in the background to light up the scene at night.

The 24-year-old accompanied the snap with a simple caption, writing, “Mr & Mrs. Evans.”

On the day of her wedding, the singer wrote an appropriately country music-themed tweet to her now-husband.

“I’m gonna love you forever. Forever and Evans, Amen,” she tweeted, tagging Evans.

Ballerini also shared a sweet tweet the morning after her wedding sharing her excitement for married life.

“Woke up to the hottest human I’ve ever seen wearing a ring and ate leftover wedding cake for breakfast hello marriage,” she wrote.

Ballerini and Evans met in March 2016, when they co-hosted a country awards show in Evans’ native Australia. The pair began dating soon after and got engaged in December 2016.

“It was a special moment,” Evans told People of the proposal. “It was just right.”

