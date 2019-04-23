Kelly Clarkson Refuses to Teach Her Children About the Easter Bunny

Kelly Clarkson’s two children, River and Remy, received Easter baskets this year, but she made certain that her daughter and son knew they were from her and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and not from the Easter Bunny.

“Even my nanny came in this morning and was like, ‘What did the Easter Bunny bring?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” Clarkson recalled to PEOPLE. “I kind of just was like, ‘Mommy and daddy did these for you.’ I knew my mom always did it — maybe don’t show this to children.”

“I thought Easter was for us,” she continued. “Sometimes I’m tired of giving credit to non-existent things. Like I’m very busy, and I took the time to shop at Target and put this all together. I did this — no bunny! They got chocolate, so they’re fine.”

Clarkson shared her agenda for Easter on Twitter, revealing that the day included some work for her as well.

Yoga, coffee, easter baskets, egg hunt, breakfast with the little kiddos & hubby, & now I’m off to the studio to work on the new album! Happy Easter y’all!! 🐣❤️ Not gonna lie, really excited to paint eggs w/kiddos tonight 💁🏼‍♀️ #ForeverKid #ArtsAndCrafts — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 21, 2019

The American Idol alum was certain that her faith didn’t prohibit her from working on a religious holiday.

“I don’t get many days to actually work on my record,” Clarkson said. “So yeah, I had to work on Easter. Jesus didn’t mind. He told me.”

Clarkson is working on a new album, and also getting ready for the launch of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m really excited about it, but I’m slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down!’”

“But no, I’m pretty stoked about it,” she continued. “This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills. It’s going to be fun and also it’s very serious. In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show will air on NBC this fall.

