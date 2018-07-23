Kelly Clarkson Invites Maren Morris on Winery Tour

Maren Morris admitted recently on social media that she didn’t like red wine, and now Kelly Clarkson is taking it in her own hands to find Morris a red wine she will enjoy.

After Morris tweeted, “Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross,” Clarkson reached out to the “Rich” singer, hoping to change her mind.

“#Blasphemy 😩😩😩,” wrote the American Idol alum. “I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this. #CodeRedWine”

Morris, who counts a margarita among her favorite drinks, is willing to take Clarkson up on her offer.

“I’m open to a change of heart,” Morris replied. “Let’s go!”

Clarkson might have reached out to Morrison Twitter, but she admits she isn’t a fan of social media, in any form.

“I am one of those people that can’t stand social media, sorry world,” the mother of two, and step-mother to twomore, told PEOPLE. “I just feel like it’s vanity run amok, and I also feel like sometimes [with] kids our oldest daughter’s age, around 16, it’s like nothing is real unless it’s been validated on Instagram or liked. And I’m like, ‘What? That’s ridiculous.’ “

“I try and teach them I don’t need somebody to tell me that,” Clarkson continued. “I think I’m awesome, I think I’m doing all right and I love myself for me, and that’s a really hard thing to teach this next generation because of social media.”

Clarkson is a big advocate of female artists in country music, and has previously spoken out about her displeasure with the way the music industry tries to pit women against each other. She made a point to capture a hug with her friend, Carrie Underwood, ahead of the Radio Disney Music Awards, proving that there isn’t a competition between the stars.

Clarkson might have to wait a bit to take the fellow Texan out for a drink, since Morris is currently serving as the opening act on Niall Horan’s Flicker WorldTour. Dates can be found at MarenMorris.com.

